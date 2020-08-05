‘Siren’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Freeform

“Siren” has been canceled at Freeform after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes about two months after the Season 3 finale, which aired at the end of May. The series starred Eline Powell as Ryn Fisher, a mysterious young woman (who happens to be a mermaid) who came ashore looking for her sister, who had been accidentally captured by a fisherman.

The series also starred Rena Owen, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola and Ian Verdun. It wascreated by Eric Wald and Dean White. The series was executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Wald, with Whitesell serving as showrunner.

The show proved to a solid ratings draw in its first season, with episodes routinely drawing around 1.5 million viewers in delayed viewing. The show was also the most-watched Freeform original in its second season.

