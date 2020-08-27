Simon Kinberg, David Weil Apple Series ‘Invasion’ Sets Cast, Returns to Production

Simon Kinberg and David Weil’s Apple series “Invasion” has set its main cast.

Apple TV Plus has cast “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Peaky Blinders” star Sam Neill, “Wynnona Earp” alum Shamier Anderson and three others to star in the alien drama.

“Invasion” follows an alien invasion through multiple perspectives around the world. The series, which is set across several continents, returned to production in Manchester last week, following a COVID-19 hiatus.

Neill will play the character of Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement, while Anderson will play Trevante Ward, an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan.

Also joining the cast are Golshifteh Farahani “Body of Lies” as Aneesha Malik, a first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island; Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) as Ahmed Malik, Aneesha’s husband and a Syrian immigrant and successful businessman; and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2″) as Mitsuki, an intelligent member of mission control in Japan’s space program JASA.

The original sci-fi drama is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil, and produced by Platform One Media. Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”) is on board as director and executive producer. Audrey Chon (“The Twilight Zone”) and Amy Kaufman (“When They See Us”) will also executive produce, alongside Elisa Ellis (“Narcos”) for Platform One (a Boat Rocker Company), which is headed by chairman and CEO Katie O’Connell.

