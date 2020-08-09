Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Bike Accident in Malibu

Syco Entertainment chief Simon Cowell was hospitalized on Saturday after injuring his back in a biking accident in Malibu.

According to the Associated Press, Cowell injured himself as he was testing a new electric bicycle at his home. He had beens scheduled to have surgery on Saturday night, according to the AP.

Cowell is a music and TV entrepreneur best known as the creator and a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” He came to fame in the U.S. in the early 2000s as a judge on Fox’s “American Idol.” Cowell is also behind the global editions of the “Got Talent” format as well as another competition series, “The X Factor.”

Cowell has been under fire in recent months after former “AGT” judge Gabrielle Union accused him of inappropriate actions while she worked on “AGT.” In July, Syco took full control of the television and music joint venture that Cowell launched in 2009.

More to come