×

Silvio Horta, ‘Ugly Betty’ Creator, Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

By

Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Silvio Horta Ugly Betty Dead Suicide
CREDIT: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Silvio Horta, creator of ABC’s popular series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45.

Sources tell Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A representative for Horta could not be reached for comment.

Ugly Betty,” which starred America Ferrera, ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010 and was adapted from the hit Columbian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea.” Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama.

Horta’s TV credits also included “The Chronicle” and “Jake 2.0.”

His big break came in 2000 when he wrote the screenplay for horror-thriller “Urban Legend.”

Story developing…

More TV

  • Silvio Horta Ugly Betty Dead Suicide

    Silvio Horta, 'Ugly Betty' Creator, Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

    Silvio Horta, creator of ABC’s popular series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45. Sources tell Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A representative for Horta could not be reached for comment. “Ugly Betty,” which starred America Ferrera, ran for [...]

  • Duplass Brothers Set First-Look Deal at

    Duplass Brothers Set First-Look Deal at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brothers Mark and Jay Duplass have inked a four-year first-look deal at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The deal further extends the relationship between the brothers’ company, Duplass Brothers Productions (DBP), and the premium cabler, as they were previously under an overall deal at HBO. They currently produce the HBO anthology series “Room 104,” which debuted [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Offices in LA, New York Evacuated Due to Phone Threat

    The SAG-AFTRA headquarters in both Los Angeles and New York have been evacuated due to a phone threat, Variety has confirmed. “I can confirm that we received a threat and have closed our offices for the day,” said SAG-AFTRA chief communications and marketing officer Pamela Greenwalt in a statement. “We notified law enforcement and they are on [...]

  • Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich'Fox TCA

    'Filthy Rich' Team on 'Fun, Humorous Reality Check' of New Fox Drama

    “Filthy Rich” creator and showrunner Tate Taylor grew up in the Presbyterian church, but his new Fox drama is not designed to convince the audience that one family’s religious beliefs are better than any others. “The show is not pro-Christianity, it’s not about religion, it’s about people who are all very different who would otherwise [...]

  • Batwoman CW

    The CW Renews 'Batwoman,' 'Riverdale,' 11 Other Series for 2020-2021 Season

    The CW is renewal happy. The network has handed out early greenlights to new seasons of almost every single show on its slate, including a second season of “Batwoman,” a seventh season of “The Flash” and a fifth season of “Riverdale.”  The CW’s other new fall show “Nancy Drew” is also on the long list [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad