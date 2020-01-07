Silvio Horta, ‘Ugly Betty’ Creator, Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Silvio Horta, creator of ABC’s popular series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45.

Sources tell Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A representative for Horta could not be reached for comment.

“Ugly Betty,” which starred America Ferrera, ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010 and was adapted from the hit Columbian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea.” Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama.

Horta’s TV credits also included “The Chronicle” and “Jake 2.0.”

His big break came in 2000 when he wrote the screenplay for horror-thriller “Urban Legend.”

Story developing…