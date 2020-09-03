Silk Live-Action Marvel Series in the Works at Sony Pictures Television

Silk could soon be the next Marvel character to get her own TV series, Variety has learned from sources.

Variety has learned that Sony, which controls the rights to the Spider-Man universe, is developing a live-action series centered on Silk. Lauren Moon is in talks to write. Like Silk, Moon is Korean-American. Her past credits include the Freeform series “Good Trouble” and the Netflix series “Atypical.”

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are executive producing under their Lord Miller production banner along with former Sony Pictures Entertainment head Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Television, where Lord Miller is under a rich overall deal, will produce. No network or streaming service is currently attached, but sources say Amazon is in talks to acquire the project, along with other potential Marvel series based on characters Sony controls.

Reps for Sony, Moon, Lord Miller, Pascal, and Amazon declined to comment.

It was reported in 2018 that Sony Pictures was in the early stages of development on a Silk standalone film. Later that same year, it was also reported that Sony was developing a female-led spinoff of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” that would potentially focus on Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Woman.

The character Silk’s real name is Cindy Moon, a Korean-American classmate of Peter Parker’s. She was first introduced in the comic books in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014. Like Parker, she is bitten by a radioactive spider, which gives her the ability to move at incredible speed, shoot webs out of her fingertips, and possess an advanced Spider-Sense (known as Silk Sense). Tiffany Espensen played the character in the 2017 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” It is unknown at this time if she would star in the series.

Should the project move forward, which seems more than likely, it would be the latest in a growing line of Marvel live-action streaming shows. Netflix previously aired six such shows — “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” the crossover series “The Defenders,” and “The Punisher.” Hulu also previously aired the Marvel series “The Runaways.” Other past Marvel live-action shows include “Cloak & Dagger” at Freeform and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Agent Carter” at ABC.

Following the overwhelming success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Kevin Feige, he is now overseeing the expansion of Marvel’s TV presence with a series of Disney Plus shows built around MCU characters. First up will be “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” followed by “WandaVision.” Others on deck include “Loki” and “Hawkeye.” Shows based on “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight” are also in the works.

When Lord & Miller’s new overall deal with Sony was announced, it was reported that they would work with the studio to develop a suite of television series based on Sony’s Marvel characters, with Silk now being the first. The deal also allows the pair to develop their own projects for network, cable and streaming platforms, as well as develop and supervise other writers’ projects. The duo previously produced the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Sony, for which Lord also wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay. Pascal was also a producer on that film.