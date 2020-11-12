‘Shrink Next Door’ Apple Series Adds Casey Wilson (EXCLUSIVE)

Casey Wilson has joined the upcoming Apple dark comedy series “The Shrink Next Door,” Variety has learned exclusively.

She joins previously announced cast members Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn. Inspired by true events documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, “The Shrink Next Door” is described as an eight-episode dark comedy following the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell).

Wilson will star as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The role reunites her with Hahn, with the two having appeared together on the HBO limited series “Mrs. Fletcher.” Wilson is also known for her starring role on the ABC sitcom “Happy Endings” as well as shows like “Black Monday,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “American Dad.” On the film side, her roles include “Gone Girl,” “The Disaster Artist,” and “Always Be My Maybe.”

She is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“The Shrink Next Door” hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. “The Big Sick” director Michael Showalter is on board as a director, with “Succession” and “Veep” scribe Georgia Pritchett set to pen and showrun the dark comedy.

Pritchett, Rudd and Ferrell are also executive producing, the latter via his Gloria Sanchez Productions banner. Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal are also attached as executive producers for Gloria Sanchez.

Showalter and Jordana Mollick will executive produce on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions, with Marshall Lewy exec producing for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media. Original podcast host Joe Nocera is involved as a co-executive producer.