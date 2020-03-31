×

‘Shrill’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

Shrill TV Show
Shrill” has been renewed for a third season at HuluVariety has learned.

The third season will consist of eight episodes. The first season of the series was just six episodes while the second was also eight. The news comes just over two months after the launch of Season 2 on the streamer.

The comedy series is based on the book “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West, who co-created the show along with Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield. Bryant also stars in the series with Rushfield serving as showrunner.

The show follows Annie (Bryant), a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie tried to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss. After facing her demons — her mom, her boss and her online troll — Annie started season two feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) by her side. That is, until she realized that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea.

“Shrill” has been well received by critics, with the first two seasons averaging an 87% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also stars Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, and Patti Harrison. Bryant is a co-executive producer on the series in addition to starring in and co-creating it. Rushfield and West executive produce along with Elizbaeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television serves as the studio.

In an interview with Variety at the time of the Season 2 premiere, Rushfield expanded on how Season 2 leaned away from focusing as much on Annie’s weight and expanding the world of the series.

“Fat is part of her story and part of how she walks through the world and part of her history, but we purposefully didn’t want to make every single story and every single episode have that as the headline because it’s just not true in people’s lives,” Rushfield said.

  Shrill TV Show

