Showtime’s ‘Billions’ Renewed for Season 6, New Season 5 Episodes to Return in 2021

‘Billions’ has been renewed for a sixth season at Showtime — and fans will be pleased to know that five new episodes of Season 5 will air in 2021, after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in the premium cabler’s scheduling for the year.

Additionally, Corey Stoll — who joined the cast in Season 5 as Mike Prince — has been upped to series regular for the sixth season of the show.

This season has seen the rivalry between Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades heating up once more, and Taylor Mason, played by Asia Kate Dillon, forced to return to work for Axelrod’s Axe Capital.

Billions was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin. Koppelman and Levien serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The announcement that new episodes of the fifth season of “Billions” will return next year comes after news in April that, like nearly every other network, Showtime had to make scheduling changes as a result of the pandemic-induced shutdown across the industry. “Billions” was in the process of shooting when the shutdown went into effect.