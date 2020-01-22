Johnny Flynn Joins Andrew Scott in Showtime Series ‘Ripley’

×

Johnny Flynn
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Johnny Flynn has been cast opposite Andrew Scott in the upcoming Showtime series based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels.

Flynn will appear in a series regular role in the eight-episode first season. In “Ripley,” Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-pat life in Italy, to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

Flynn is a British actor and musician. He has recently been shooting the film “Stardust,” in which he will star as a young David Bowie during his first visit to the U.S. in 1971. He also recently worked on the Netflix UK film “The Dig” opposite Lily James, Ben Chaplin, and Ralph Fiennes. Flynn’s TV credits include the first season of the Nat Geo series “Genius,” “Vanity Fair,” “Lovesick,” and “Les Misérables.”

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and United Agents in the UK.

“Ripley” was first ordered to series at Showtime back in September with Scott in the title role. Oscar winner Steven Zaillian is attached to write the entire first season in addition to serving as an executive producer. Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes will also executive produce. Scott will produce in addition to starring. The series is a co-production between Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights.

