Showtime Renews ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Work in Progress’

Showtime has renewed “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Work in Progress” each for a second season.

Both of these series will deliver 10-episode sophomore seasons.

“The L Word: Generation Q,” which currently airs on the premium cabler Sundays at 10 p.m. and will conclude its first season on Jan. 26, follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) from the original “The L Word” drama series that aired from 2004 to 2009. Now they are joined by new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

“The L Word: Generation Q” is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, who also showruns, as well as series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey. Steph Green executive produced and directed the pilot episode.

“’The L Word: Generation Q’ took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2.”

“Work in Progress,” which is airing its first season Sundays at 11 p.m. and will also wrap up its debut season Jan. 26, was created and written by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and co-written by Lilly Wachowski. McEnany also stars in the show as a fictionalized version of herself whose “misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship” with a young man named Chris (Theo Germaine).

In addition to McEnany, “Work in Progress” stars Karin Anglin and Celeste Pechous. Julia Sweeney appears in a crucial role as herself. The series is executive produced by McEnany, Mason and Wachowski, who also serve as co-showrunners. Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also executive produce, along with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Sweeney. Mason also serves as director this season, with Jacqueline “JJ” Ingram serving as supervising producer.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter — and tears — that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in Season 2.”