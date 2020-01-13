×

Showtime Renews ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Work in Progress’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Showtime

Showtime has renewed “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Work in Progress” each for a second season.

Both of these series will deliver 10-episode sophomore seasons.

The L Word: Generation Q,” which currently airs on the premium cabler Sundays at 10 p.m. and will conclude its first season on Jan. 26, follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig) and Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) from the original “The L Word” drama series that aired from 2004 to 2009. Now they are joined by new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi), as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

“The L Word: Generation Q” is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, who also showruns, as well as series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey. Steph Green executive produced and directed the pilot episode.

“’The L Word: Generation Q’ took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2.”

Work in Progress,” which is airing its first season Sundays at 11 p.m. and will also wrap up its debut season Jan. 26, was created and written by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and co-written by Lilly Wachowski. McEnany also stars in the show as a fictionalized version of herself whose “misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship” with a young man named Chris (Theo Germaine).

In addition to McEnany, “Work in Progress” stars Karin Anglin and Celeste Pechous. Julia Sweeney appears in a crucial role as herself. The series is executive produced by McEnany, Mason and Wachowski, who also serve as co-showrunners. Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns and Josh Adler of Circle of Confusion also executive produce, along with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media and Sweeney. Mason also serves as director this season, with Jacqueline “JJ” Ingram serving as supervising producer.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter — and tears — that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in Season 2.”

More TV

  • Dave Bautista CinemaCon

    Dave Bautista Joins 'See' Season 2 at Apple

    Dave Bautista has joined the Apple series “See” for its second season, Variety has confirmed. The series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe [...]

  • Showtime Documentary Films Logo

    'Love Fraud,' 'The Longest War,' 'The Kingmaker' Among Showtime Documentary Films 2020 Slate

    Showtime’s upcoming Documentary Films slate includes “Kingdom of Silence,” “The Kingmaker,” “The Longest War” and “Love Fraud,” “The Trade” the premium cabler announced Monday. “The Kingmaker,” which comes from Lauren Greenfield, explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime in the Philippines, and chronicles Imelda’s present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice [...]

  • 'Shameless' Renewed For Eleventh and Final

    'Shameless' Renewed For Eleventh and Final Season at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed “Shameless” for an 11th and final season. The announcement was made by Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine  at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day. “Shameless” is the longest-running Showtime series ever. “The characters of ‘Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our [...]

  • Fox Soul Keyshia Cole, Tiffany Haddish

    Fox Corp. Taps Local Stations to Launch Fox Soul Streaming Channel

    Fox Television Stations has unveiled Fox Soul, an ad-supported streaming channel that blends original talk and lifestyle series with locally produced shows aimed at African American viewers. Fox Soul, which debuted today, will carry live original talk and informational series from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT, followed by two hours of repeats of shows [...]

  • Showtime Renews 'The L Word: Generation

    Showtime Renews 'The L Word: Generation Q' and 'Work in Progress'

    Showtime has renewed “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Work in Progress” each for a second season. Both of these series will deliver 10-episode sophomore seasons. “The L Word: Generation Q,” which currently airs on the premium cabler Sundays at 10 p.m. and will conclude its first season on Jan. 26, follows the intermingled lives [...]

  • Eric Garcetti

    L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Unveils Initiative to Double Latino Representation in Hollywood

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has unveiled an initiative to connect Latinx talent, executives, and creators to opportunities in the entertainment industry with the goal of doubling Latino representation in Hollywood by 2030. Supporters include Eva Longoria, J.J. Abrams, Eli Roth, Devon Franklin, Jason Blum, and Zoe Saldana. Initial funders include the Annenberg Foundation, WarnerMedia, and Endeavor Content. Garcetti announced the [...]

  • 'St. Louis Superman' Is First Oscar

    MTV Documentary Films Makes Splashy Debut With 'St. Louis Superman' Nomination

    Never underestimate the power of an Oscar nomination for documentary short subject. MTV Documentary Films chief Sheila Nevins celebrated Monday morning as her fledgling unit nabbed an Oscar mention for “St. Louis Superman,” the first property that the longtime HBO documentary maven acquired after relocating to MTV last May. Nevins said she was gratified by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad