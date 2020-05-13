TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets Premieres Dates for ‘The Go-Go’s,’ ‘Belushi’ Docs

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime announced the premiere date for “The Go-Go’s” documentary and two other unscripted projects, and Audible announced the cast its adaptation of “The Sandman.”

DATES

Netflix has announced Eric Andre’s new comedy special, “Legalize Everything,” will premiere on June 23. In the comedian’s first stand-up special, Andre “breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes.” The special is directed by Eric Notarnicola and executive produced by Mike Rosenstein for Sunset Rose Pictures, alongside A24.

Showtime has announced the premiere dates for “The Go-Go’s,” premiering Aug. 1 at 9 p.m.; “Love Fraud,” debuting on Aug. 30 at 9 p.m., and “Belushi,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. “ The Go-Go’s,” a documentary feature, chronicles the first all-female band to play its own instruments, write its own songs and soar to No. 1 on the album charts, while “Love Fraud” is a docuseries that follows a con-man on the run and the women determined to put him behind bars, and “Belushi” examines the life of actor, comedian and singer, John Belushi.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer of its dramedy series, “El Presidente.” The series will explore the 2015 “FIFA Gate” corruption scandal through the story of Sergio Jadue, a small‐time Chilean football club president who became a key player in the bribery conspiracy. “El Presidente” is written and directed by Armando Bo, who is also an executive producer on the series, along with directors Natalia Beristain and Gabriel Díaz. In addition to Bo, the series is co-produced by Gaumont with production partners, Fabula, the production company led by Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín; and Argentina-based production company Kapow.

GREENLIGHTS

TruTV has greenlit “Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party” set to premiere on May 21 at 10 p.m. The six-episode series, which is an expansion of the “Impractical Jokers” franchise, will virtually bring together Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano as they sit down to chat with one another from their respective homes. “Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party” is produced by Bongo Pictures and executive produced by Quinn, Murray, Gatto, Vulcano along with Michael Bloom, who also serves as showrunner, Chris Wagner and Charlie DeBevoise. Chris Pizzi co-executive produces the series and Casey Jost serves as producer.

PODCASTS

Audible has announced James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Justin Vivian Bond, Arthur Darvill, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Samantha Morton, Miriam Margolyes, Bebe Neuwirth, Josie Lawrence, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen have been cast in the audio adaptation of “The Sandman,” debuting July 15. McAvoy will lead the ensemble cast as the voice of Dream, while Ahmed is the Corinthian, Bond is Desire, Darvill is William Shakespeare, Dennings is Death, Egerton is John Constantine, Hope is Doctor Destiny, Lawrence is Mad Hettie, Margolyes is Despair, Morton is Urania Blackwell, Neuwirth is the Siamese Cat, Serkis is Matthew the Raven and Sheen is Lucifer. “The Sandman” is based on the best-selling graphic novel series of the same name written by Neil Gaiman, who will also narrate the audible adaptation of the series and serve as creative director and executive producer. Dirk Maggs will direct the series.