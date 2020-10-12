Showtime Orders Kevin Iso, Dan Perlman Comedy ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

Showtime has made a straight-to-series order of the 10-episode half-hour comedy “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” from creators and writers Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman.

The comedy, a co-production between Showtime and Avalon, centers on “characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn… [with] two longtime friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.”

Avalon will act as lead studio in adapting Iso and Perlman’s digital series of the same name.

“’Flatbush Misdemeanors’ is a funny, audacious and inventive series that rips the artisanal sheen off of Brooklyn and mines comedy from the diverse, un-gentrified characters who live there,” said Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine. “Kevin and Dan are multi-talented and have unique, authentic voices that we are thrilled to bring to Showtime audiences.”

Stand-up comedian and writer Perlman, who hails from New York City, created and wrote the animated series “That’s My Bus!” and has made appearances on “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Named a New Face at the 2018 Montreal Just for Laughs festival, his first comedy album “Emergency Contact” debuted in May. Houston native Iso — who was also named a New Face at the Montreal comedy fest, in 2019 — started out performing stand-up across Texas before moving to New York. He has been featured on Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch list and recently appeared in Hulu’s “High Fidelity” and Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar.

“We started this project ourselves three years ago on zero budget, so this is a dream come true,” said Perlman. “We’re very grateful to everyone at SHOWTIME, and we’re so excited to make a series that’s funny, distinct and special in a neighborhood we love.”

“Honestly, I’m just glad I can move into a building where they don’t steal packages,” added Iso.

Iso and Perlman are repped by Avalon and Marcie Cleary at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz.