Showtime Promotes Erin Calhoun to Executive VP of Communications

Showtime has promoted Erin Calhoun to the role of executive vice president of communications. She will succeed Johanna Fuentes, who is leaving Showtime Networks to head up global communications at Warner Bros.

Calhoun will assume her new role on May 4, relocating to Showtime’s west coast office. She is currently the senior vice president of corporate communications at Showtime. In her new role, he will report directly to David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc.

“Erin has proven time and again to have a sage understanding of our ever-changing industry and terrific relationships with the media who cover it,” Nevins said. “Her skills and instincts are equally sharp, combining a dedicated work ethic with a good-humored touch. We are pleased to reward her efforts and privileged to elevate her to this role as a leader in strategizing and executing communications efforts on behalf of Showtime Networks.”

She will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all global public and media relations initiatives enhancing the corporate and programming interests for Showtime Networks. She will oversee programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, awards, film festivals, philanthropy, sports and corporate branding.

She will supervise all corporate and business press outreach, as well as serving as the company’s communications liaison with parent company ViacomCBS.

Calhoun came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as vice president of corporate communications. In that role, she managed trade and business strategies and internal communications for USA Network and SYFY. She also oversaw communications for the networks’ marketing and digital initiatives, ad sales, corporate social responsibility and business development. Prior to joining NBC, Calhoun worked for six years at Discovery Communications. Before that, she spent 10 years as an independent consultant for various clients including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN (Game Show Network) supporting their original films and programs. She also worked at TNT for three years as a unit publicist and press project manager. Calhoun began her career at “The Today Show” as a talent coordinator.