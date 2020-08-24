‘The Comey Rule’ Trailer Features Jeff Daniels as James Comey, Brendan Gleeson as President Trump (Watch)

Showtime has officially released a trailer for upcoming two-night limited series “The Comey Rule,” featuring Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Trump. The miniseries, written and directed by Billy Ray and adapted from Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty,” premieres on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Focusing on the events leading up to and following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the first part of the series looks at the earliest days of the Russia investigation and the FBI’s prove of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

In the trailer, a voice on the phone says, “Russia — we think they’re trying to sabotage Secretary Clinton’s campaign.”

“How?” asks Bridges as Comey.

“Ever spend much time on Facebook?” is the reply.

The second part of the series dives into the uneasy dynamic between Comey and Trump in the early months of Trump’s presidency. In the trailer, Gleeson’s Trump says from across the room, “Jim Comey — he’s more famous than me,” and later invites Comey over for a one-on-one dinner, in which Trump (Gleeson) demands loyalty from Comey (Daniels).

“I want to know what you can do to lift this Russia cloud,” Gleeson’s Trump later tells Daniel’s Comey on the phone.

The ensemble includes Holly Hunter as former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as former FBI director Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

Steve Zissis, Shawn Doyle, Brian d’Arcy James, Dalmar Abuzeid, William Sadler, T.R. Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hyatt, and Damon Gupton also appear in the two-part limited series, which runs through Sept. 28.

Watch the full trailer below:

Premium cabler Showtime in June decided to move up the premiere date of “The Comey Rule” to before the November election after outcry from the cast and crew. Writer-director Ray had said that the decision to air the four-hour series after the election was “made at the very highest levels of Viacom.”

“We all were hoping to get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election. And that was a reasonable expectation considering that we’d been given a mandate by the network to do whatever was necessary to deliver by May 15,” Ray wrote in June.