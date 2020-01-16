‘Show Me What You Got’ Set to Screen Via Level Forward/Screen Forward Network

Indie drama “Show Me What You Got” has been selected for screening via the Level Forward/Screen Forward network that aims to expand theatrical distribution for up-and-coming filmmakers.

“Show Me What You Got” will screen in the second quarter of this year in the theaters that are participating in the Screen Forward venture launched last week by Level Forward, the content production venture headed by Abigail Disney and Adrienne Becker. Screen Forward theater partners at present are Denver Film in Denver, Colo., Loft Cinema in Tucscon, Ariz., Montclair Film in Montclair, N.J., and Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, N.Y.

The Screen Forward venture aims to raise the profile of work from up-and-coming filmmakers from historically marginalized communities. Theaters that participate in the screenings agree to donate 10% of the proceeds to a local non-profit organization.

“Show Me,” helmed by Svetlana Cvetko, revolves around three free-spirited twentysomethings in Los Angeles. Director Phillip Noyce is among the movie’s executive producers.

“ ‘Show Me What You Got’ is evidence that women can bring such unique and special work to the screen that speaks of

unconventional love,” Noyce said. “It’s time for Hollywood to fully recognize the power of a female perspective in storytelling.”

Screen Forward is in keeping with Level Forward’s mission of backing works from women and people of color that tackle social issues and offer fresh perspectives in storytelling. The goal is to add more theaters to the Screen Forward network in the coming months.

“Audiences around the country will now be able to experience the adventures of Svetlana’s characters, through select Screen Forward markets, and with our commitment to supporting conversations that the film will provoke about identity, sexuality and desire,” Becker said.

Cvetko is an experienced cinematographer known for her work on such documentaries as 2010’s “Inside Job,” 2014’s “Red Army” and 2016’s “Silicon Cowboys.” “Show Me What You Got” marks her first narrative feature directorial effort. “Show Me,” which stars Cristina Rambaldi, Neyssan Falahi and newcomer Mattia Minasi, is on the festival circuit and will screen Friday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“We live in a time of change and evolution and we are proud to join the rebel alliance formed by the likes of

Abigail Disney and Adrienne Becker with Level Forward who want to support and hear more diverse voices,” Cvetko said. “They are making a real effort to adjust the playing field for independents.”

(Pictured: “Show Me What You Got”)