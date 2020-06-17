‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Renewed for Season 2 at IFC and AMC

“Sherman’s Showcase” will be back for a second season of sketches, songs and guests.

The variety show created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle has been renewed for season 2 at IFC and AMC. News of the renewal comes two days before the show’s one-hour “Black History Month Spectacular” premiering June 19 on both networks.

Season 2 will be comprised of six 30-minute episodes and is slated to air in 2021. “Sherman’s Showcase” is hosted by Salahuddin in character as Sherman McDaniel, and features “sketches, cultural nostalgia, A-list guest stars, and original award-winning songs.”

“Sherman McDaniels has been a staple in American culture for almost 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down…or aging at all,” said Salahuddin and Riddle. “We’re thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of ‘Sherman’s Showcase.’ It’s all our favorite things and now it’s on AMC and IFC. Season 2’s so big, it needs two networks.”

The duo serve as executive producers on the series along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious through their Get Lifted Film Co. Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia also executive produce, as does Pete Aronson.

“It’s rare today for a show to develop a highly passionate fanbase, get raves from critics and infiltrate popular culture. ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ has done all three and we’re thrilled to put it in front of AMC audiences alongside IFC’s devoted fans. Bashir and Diallo are fantastically talented, we are all waiting with baited breath to collectively witness the continued evolution of Sherman McDaniels, American icon,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the show.