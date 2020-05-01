Sharon Vuong Joins NBC Entertainment as Senior VP of Alternative Programming, Development

Just weeks after departing CBS Entertainment’s alternative programming division, Sharon Vuong has boarded NBC as senior vice president of alternative programming and development, Variety has learned.

Vuong spent nearly a decade at CBS, producing major reality franchises such as “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” and “Big Brother,” and rising to senior vice president of CBS’ alternative department in 2017.

At NBC, she will focus on leading new development, strategy and the continued growth of NBC’s slate of alternative programming. Vuong will report to NBC’s executive VP of alternative programming and development Jenny Groom.

In an internal memo from mid-April, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl shared the news of Vuong’s departure with staff, calling the well-liked executive an “invaluable member” of the network and a “guardian and shepherd” of its signature shows. At the time, Kahl had said that Vuong was leaving to spend more time with her family: “While that often sounds like spin, in this case it’s absolutely true.”

Vuong, in a farewell email to her CBS colleagues, had called her decision to leave the network “a very difficult decision,” and expressed gratitude to her colleagues.