Sharon Vuong Departs CBS as Head of Alternative Programming

CBS Entertainment’s senior vice president of alternative programming Sharon Vuong has exited the network, deciding to leave at the end of her contract on Friday.

Vuong was named to the position in April 2017 after spending six years in CBS’ alternative department, and was well-liked by colleagues and producers. In an internal memo, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl shared the news with staff, calling Vuong an “invaluable member” of the network and a “guardian and shepherd” of its signature shows, such as “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” and “Big Brother.” He said Vuong is leaving to spend more time with her family: “While that often sounds like spin, in this case it’s absolutely true.”

In her own email to staff, Vuong called her exit “a very difficult decision,” expressing gratitude for her colleagues and their “dedication, infectious passion and hard work.”

“I’m excited to carve out my next chapter, and to enjoy a much needed break with my family,” she wrote. “At the same time, it’s unimaginable for me to know exactly how to say goodbye to what truly has become my home away from home.”

A new head of unscripted has not yet been named.

Here is Kahl’s memo:

Good afternoon, everyone. Some news I wanted to share — our incredible head of alternative, Sharon Vuong, informed Thom and me recently that she would be leaving when her contract expires this week. (If I were on my iPhone, this is where I would type in the sad face emoji.)

Sharon has been an invaluable member of CBS Entertainment, leading the alternative team with creativity, energy and a collaborative, talent-friendly style that our producers have always greatly appreciated.

She was the guardian and shepherd of our signature properties, including “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother.” She championed the development of last summer’s buzzy “Love Island” and is behind a couple exciting new shows we hope to have for this summer, “Tough as Nails” and “Game On.”

Although Sharon is leaving, she is not retiring; she is taking a wildly deserved break to spend more time with her family. While that often sounds like spin, in this case it’s absolutely true. Sharon works around the clock – literally – to put out fires, guide producers, make sure episodes are delivered on time and protect the health and welfare of contestants on our shows. I don’t know anyone who pours more sweat into their shows than Sharon, and I don’t know anyone who cares more about their success.

Above all, Sharon loves to win…and she leaves CBS a huge winner in my book. She embodies dedication and is the ultimate team player. We will miss her greatly. We thank her for her terrific work, and we wish her the very best.

Best,

Kelly

Vuong’s email to staff is as follows:

CBS Family,

As some of you may already know – tomorrow will be my last day here at CBS. Although it was a very difficult decision for me, I’m excited to carve out my next chapter, and to enjoy a much needed break with my family. At the same time, it’s unimaginable for me to know exactly how to say goodbye to what truly has become my home away from home.

First and foremost, I tip my hat to ALL of the incredibly talented and wonderful people who work here at CBS and want to say THANK YOU for being my family for the last decade. I am honored to have worked alongside the best in the business and am proud of everything we have accomplished and persevered through together.

From the bottom of my heart I have to express how grateful I am to the Alternative Team for their dedication, infectious passion and hard work in shepherding our legacy franchises as well as launching brand new series during our time together. I couldn’t have asked for a better partnership with a group of individuals – and I am proud to have been the steward of this fantastic team.

Lastly, I’d like to thank Kelly, Thom and the amazing senior leadership, both past and present, whose guidance, support and mentorship I will take with me for the rest of my life.

I will always love CBS, yet I am excited for the next chapter that lies ahead. I am leaving better than I arrived because of the imprint you have left on me.

I truly hope this is not good-bye, as I believe we will always be in this together wherever our journey takes us into the future.

Wishing You All The Best,

Sharon

Deadline first reported the news.