Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reveals Brief Hospitalization

“The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, and was briefly hospitalized.

In a tweet posted on Monday night, Osbourne shared her diagnosis and said that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has tested negative.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” Osbourne wrote. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

“The Talk” replied to Osbourne’s tweet with a message of support, writing: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you.”

On Dec. 10, Osbourne’s “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also shared that she had contracted COVID-19. In a post on her Instagram account, Inaba wrote: “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself… I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

“The Talk” hosts include Osbourne, Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood. The show recently wrapped production for the year. Following Eve’s announcement of her departure and Marie Osmond’s exit earlier in the year, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are set to join the show next season.