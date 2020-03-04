×

Shannyn Sossamon to Lead Fox Drama Pilot ‘Cleaning Lady’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shannyn SossamonFox All-Star Winter TCA Party, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jan 2015
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Shannyn Sossamon has been cast in the lead role of the Fox drama pilot “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned.

Based on the Argentine series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the show follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina doctor who comes to the U.S. in hopes to get a medical treatment for her critically ill son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld.

The role would mark a return to Fox for Sossamon, whose last TV roles came on the Fox shows “Wayward Pines” and “Sleepy Hollow.” She is known primarily for her film roles, having starred in movies such as “Wristcutters: A Love Story,” “Sinister 2,” “The End of Love,” “The Rules of Attraction,” “40 Days and 40 Nights,” and “A Knight’s Tale.”

She is repped by Buchwald and MPE.

Miranda Kwok is on board as a writer and executive producer. Shay Mitchell is executive producing under her Amore & Vita Productions banner, with Melissa Carter set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. Michael offer will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Other Fox drama pilots this season include the procedural “Blood Relative,” which features Oscar winner Melissa Leo in the lead role. The network also has the comedy “Carla” starring Mayim Bialik in the works as well as the animated series “Housebroken.”

More TV

  • Shannyn SossamonFox All-Star Winter TCA Party,

    Shannyn Sossamon to Lead Fox Drama Pilot 'Cleaning Lady'

    Shannyn Sossamon has been cast in the lead role of the Fox drama pilot “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned. Based on the Argentine series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the show follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina doctor who comes to the U.S. in hopes to get a medical treatment for her critically ill son. [...]

  • Notre Dame cathedral is burning in

    Pathé, Vendome's First TV Series on Notre-Dame Tragedy to Be Penned by William Boyd (EXCLUSIVE)

    William Boyd, the award-winning British novelist and screenwriter of “Chaplin” and “Any Human Heart,” is set to write the screenplay of a high-profile miniseries centred on the devastating fire that ripped through Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral in April 2019. Philippe Rousselet’s Vendôme, U.K.-based Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver TV and Pathé are co-developing the project in collaboration with [...]

  • DAVE "Dave's First" Episode 2 (Airs

    Dave Burd Looks to Grow Beyond Lil Dicky With FXX Comedy Series

    Millions all over the world are fans of Lil Dicky, a rapper known for his funny and incredibly complex lyrics. But Dave Burd, the man behind the dick joke name, is hoping to show a new side of himself with his FXX series “Dave.” Speaking with Variety at the Television Critics Association press tour in [...]

  • Jeff Pierre

    'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot at CW Casts Jeff Pierre

    The upcoming CW series “Walker” is continuing to build out its cast with the addition of Jeff Pierre. The series is a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger” with “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki in the title role. Previously announced cast members also include Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, and Molly Hagan. In the show, Cordell [...]

  • MIP

    MipTV Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears, Canneseries Postponed to Mipcom

    After days of uncertainty, French conference organizer Reed Midem has officially canceled MipTV, its TV market in Cannes, and postponed third annual drama sidebar Canneseries, as France steps up efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Reed Midem informed both attendees and clients, including exhibitors, in one fell swoop on Wednesday afternoon. The cancellation — [...]

  • David Zaslav, Dana Walden, Kevin Hart,

    Listen: 'Strictly Business' Retrospective as Podcast Hits 100th Episode

    Kevin Hart declared that he plans to become a media mogul. Richard Plepler promised that the premium subscription TV business is not a zero-sum game. Dana Walden explained why she took the big TV gig at Disney. Dawn Ostroff spoke about the humbling process of learning how to produce for digital platforms after a long [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad