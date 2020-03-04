Shannyn Sossamon to Lead Fox Drama Pilot ‘Cleaning Lady’

Shannyn Sossamon has been cast in the lead role of the Fox drama pilot “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned.

Based on the Argentine series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the show follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina doctor who comes to the U.S. in hopes to get a medical treatment for her critically ill son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld.

The role would mark a return to Fox for Sossamon, whose last TV roles came on the Fox shows “Wayward Pines” and “Sleepy Hollow.” She is known primarily for her film roles, having starred in movies such as “Wristcutters: A Love Story,” “Sinister 2,” “The End of Love,” “The Rules of Attraction,” “40 Days and 40 Nights,” and “A Knight’s Tale.”

She is repped by Buchwald and MPE.

Miranda Kwok is on board as a writer and executive producer. Shay Mitchell is executive producing under her Amore & Vita Productions banner, with Melissa Carter set to executive produce and serve as showrunner. Michael offer will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Other Fox drama pilots this season include the procedural “Blood Relative,” which features Oscar winner Melissa Leo in the lead role. The network also has the comedy “Carla” starring Mayim Bialik in the works as well as the animated series “Housebroken.”