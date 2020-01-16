×

Fox News Strikes New Contract With Shannon Bream

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Shannon Bream and Fox News Channel have struck a new agreement that will keep the late-night anchor and chief legal correspondent on board for the next few years.

Fox News said Thursday that it had come to terms on a new “multi-year” pact with Bream that will keep her as an anchor of “Fox News @ Night.” “Throughout her tenure, Shannon has cultivated a relationship with the Fox News’ audience that is both informative and insightful. Her extensive knowledge of Washington politics and the intricacies of the Supreme Court have led to the ongoing success of ‘Fox News @ Night’ and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Jay Wallace in a prepared statement.

Fox News recently came to new terms with another anchor, Martha MacCallum. The deals ensure the network will continue to have its primetime lineup bookended by MacCallum’s work at 7 p.m. and Bream’s program at 11.

Bream had been working opposite Bill Hemmer and co-anchoring “America’s Newsroom,” the mid-morning news show, before launching her 11 p.m. program in 2017. According to Nielsen, in 2019, the program ranked 11th among the viewers that news advertisers covet most, people between 25 and 54.

“From breaking down the latest headlines on ‘Fox News @ Night’ to explaining the complexities of the law, I have had the opportunity to report from the front lines of the major stories emanating out of Washington. I am ecstatic to continue doing what I love and look forward to an exciting year ahead,” Bream said in a statement.

Bream also hosts Fox News Podcast Network’s ‘Livin’ the Bream,’ a series where she shares inspirational stories, personal anecdotes and an insider’s perspective on actions and rulings from the high court.

She joined Fox News in 2007. She had previously served as a weekend anchor for WRC-TV  in Washington, DC and an evening anchor for WBTV in Charlotte, NC. Before entering the field of journalism, Bream worked as a sexual harassment attorney and was crowned Miss Florida in 1994 and Miss Virginia in 1990. She is a graduate of Florida State University’s College of Law and Liberty University.

 

 

    Fox News Strikes New Contract With Shannon Bream

    Shannon Bream and Fox News Channel have struck a new agreement that will keep the late-night anchor and chief legal correspondent on board for the next few years. Fox News said Thursday that it had come to terms on a new "multi-year" pact with Bream that will keep her as an anchor of "Fox News

