Shane Black, James Mullaney Team to Develop Animated Comedy ‘Craig Banyon P.I.’ at Fox

Fox is developing an animated comedy based on the Craig Banyon Mysteries books by James Mullaney.

Mullaney and Shane Black will write and executive produce the project, which is titled “Craig Banyon P.I.” It follows the supernatural adventures of an alcoholic ex-cop and current private investigator, Banyon, as he solves cases in an alternate noir, otherworldly reality.

Along with Mullaney and Black, David Silverman, Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro of Stampede Ventures will executive produce along with David Greenblatt of Greenlit and Tripp Vinson of Vinson Films. Should the project receive a presentation order, David Silverman would direct. Fox Entertainment will serve as the studio, with Bento Box Entertainment providing animation.

Fox previously aired the series version of “Lethal Weapon,” with Black having written the screenplay for the original film. He is also known for writing and directing films such as “The Predator,” “The Nice Guys,” and “Iron Man 3.” He previously worked with Greg Silverman during the latter’s time at Warner Bros.

He is repped by WME, Greenlit Creative, and Goodman Genow.

The project marks Mullaney’s first television writing gig. He has published nine books in the Craig Banyon series to date, as well as writing numerous entries in the “Destroyer” and “Red Menace” book series.