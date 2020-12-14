‘Shamless’ Retrospective Series ‘Hall of Shame’ Ordered at Showtime

Showtime has ordered the six-episode “Shameless” retrospective series “Shamless Hall of Shame” to series.

Beginning on Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series will feature original scenes featuring characters from the beloved show juxtaposed with a look back at scenes from previous seasons to highlight characters’ journeys. Episodes will be interspersed throughout the show’s eleventh and final season, which debuted last Sunday. The first episode of “Hall of Shame” will feature Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their unique relationship and its evolution from a teen fling into a loving, complicated marriage.

“This 11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning,” said “Shameless” executive producer John Wells, “and we’re excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”

It was announced that Season 11 would be the show’s last earlier this year. It remains one of Showtime’s most popular shows even this late in its run. Per the premium cabler, Season 10 averaged 5.7 million viewers across all platforms when it aired.

Season 11 stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner. Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.