‘Shameless’ Star Shanola Hampton Cast in Lead Role of NBC’s ‘Night School’ Pilot

Shanola Hampton has been cast in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot “Night School,” Variety has learned.

Based on the film of the same name, the show follows a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom.

Hampton will star as Carrie Dawes, a high school teacher who doesn’t suffer fools and takes no prisoners. In the film, Carrie was played by Tiffany Haddish. Hampton is best known for playing Veronica on the hit Showtime series “Shameless.” It was recently announced that the show would return for an eleventh and final season. Hampton’s past TV roles include shows such as “Miami Medical,” “Stalker,” and “Related.” She has also appeared in films such as “American Bullet,” “Suburban Gothic,” “Forever,” and “Always Worthy.”

Kevin Hart — who starred in, co-wrote and produced the film — will executive produce the pilot along with Will Packer, who was also a producer on the film, and Malcolm D. Lee, who directed. Chris Moynihan will write and executive produce the pilot. Universal Television will serve as the studio, with Universal Pictures having produced the film. Hart will produce under his Hartbeat Productions banner while Packer will do so via Will Packer Media and Moynihan via Bicycle Path Productions. Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown will oversee for HartBeat while Sheila Ducksworth will executive produce for Will Packer Media.

“Night School” was released in theaters in September 2018. Along with Hart, the cast included Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco and Taran Killam. It went on to gross over $100 million worldwide against a reported budget of $29 million.