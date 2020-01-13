‘Shameless’ Renewed For Eleventh and Final Season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed “Shameless” for an 11th and final season.

The announcement was made by Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day. “Shameless” is the longest-running Showtime series ever.

“The characters of ‘Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” said Levine. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless conclusion.”

The series stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner. It was created by Paul Abbott and is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Wells exec produces the show alongside Nancy M. Pimental, and Joe Lawson.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” said Wells. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

The show previously also starred Emmy Rossum, however, the actor left the show at the end of season 9. tar Her co-star White previously told Variety that he was sad to see her go.

“She’s never going to be replaced; we’re just gonna have to figure out how to work it without her. As sad as I am to lose Emmy as an acting partner, it’s kind of exciting because it’s gonna be a different show; it’ll mix things up,” White told Variety. “It’ll be pretty crazy to see how Lip copes without her and how the Gallaghers survive without their matriarch.”