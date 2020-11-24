Showtime Unveils ‘Shameless’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime unveiled a trailer for the 11th and final season of “Shameless,” and HBO Max announced the guest stars of the fourth season of “Search Party.”

CASTING

HBO Max announced Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd and Griffin Dunne are set to guest star on the fourth season of “Search Party,” which will launch on the streamer in January 2021. Sarandon will play Lylah, Chip’s (Cole Escola) wealthy aunt, while Philipps will portray Donna DiMarco, a former teen star who is cast as Portia (Meredith Hagner) in a movie unpacking the murder of Keith Powell. Dowd will appear as Paula Jo, a Christmas-obsessed townie in Chip’s neighborhood, and Dunne will play Richard Wreck, the CEO of a pastry company that might offer clues to finding Dory’s (Alia Shawkat) whereabouts after Chip kidnapped her at the end of the third season. See some first look images from the new season below.

Johnny Rios has been cast in a recurring role in the seventh season of Amazon Prime Video’s “Bosch,” Variety has learned exclusively. He will portray Madeline “Maddie” Bosch’s (Madison Lintz) boyfriend Antonio Valens, a dedicated pediatric nurse at a children’s hospital. Rios is represented by Robert Stein Management.

DATES

All four episodes of HBO Max’s original series “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is set for release on Dec. 3. The docuseries will examine the infamous UFO cult through exclusive interviews with former members and their loved ones. It will feature never-before-seen footages and first-person accounts to unpack the 1997 mass suicide in San Diego. “Heaven’s Gate” was produced by CNN Original Studios and Campfire. Watch a trailer below.

Lifetime will air two biopics and three documentaries centering on women in pop culture history on three consecutive Saturdays, starting Jan. 23. The program will kick off with the premiere of “Salt-N-Pepa,” a biopic on the groundbreaking hip hop duo, followed by “Salt-N-Pepa Interview Special,” hosted by Loni Love. “Wendy Williams: The Movie” will debut on Jan. 30, followed by “The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess!” documentary. “Whitney & Bobbi,” a documentary on Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina, will air on Feb. 6.



FIRST LOOKS

Fox eleased a trailer for the second season of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” set to debut on Jan. 18. The “9-1-1” spinoff series will continue to explore the high-stakes experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers in Austin, Texas. When Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) welcomes Capt. Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) to the 126, he must also face the unexpected visit of his ex-wife, who is unaware of his injuries from last season. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Watch a trailer below.

Showtime unveiled a trailer for the final season of “Shameless,” set to debut on Dec. 6. The final season finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, facing new and old challenges from the pandemic and gentrification. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family relationships, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Youtube Originals greenlit a new docuseries “30 Days With,” following the daily lives of stars, athletes and digital creators. The four-episode series will premiere on Dec. 9 with “30 Days With: Why Don’t We,” spotlighting the L.A.-based titular band. Upcoming episodes will also feature boxer Ryan Garcia and Japanese Youtube creators Hanao and Dengan.

PARTNERSHIPS

Crown Media Family Networks and the United Service Organization have formed a multi-platform partnership. The deal includes holiday movie integration, home and family segments, podcast guest appearances, social media support and more. Another element of the collaboration is the integration of the USO in the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries holiday movie, “USS Christmas.”

Producers at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh officially unionized under a card check and voluntary recognition agreement between SAG-AFTRA and CBS Broadcasting, Inc. The 27-member bargaining unit includes sports, web and digital line producers, who presented their intent to organize to station management on Oct. 22.

SPECIALS

The cast of “90210” will reunite in a virtual event produced by Entertainment Tonight in partnership with CW Seed. “ET Presents… 9021OMG! The Cast Tells All,” set to debut on Nov. 25, will feature new interviews with cast members Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes. The event will be hosted by ET correspondent Matt Cohen.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Kristen Stewart, Josh Duhamel and James Taylor, while Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany, Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Barack Obama will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Amy Adams and Adam Davidson.