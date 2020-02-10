‘Sex Education’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Eric and Oatcake are coming back for more “Sex Education.”

Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed high school dramedy for a third season. The news was announced by the streamer via a video on its U.K. Twitter account.

The series centers on teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives with his sex-therapist mother (Gillian Anderson). Otis is a reluctant expert on sex but comes to realize he can use his knowledge to gain status at Moordale High School, teaming up with bad-girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) to set up an underground sex-therapy clinic for fellow students.

Season 2 begins with Otis embarking on his first romantic relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison), however, a spate of uncontrollable erections, coupled with the fact that his mother is sleeping with Ola’s father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), threatens to derail the fledgling romance.

Meanwhile, Otis’s best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) deals with the fallout of his wild sexual encounter with Adam (Connor Swindells), the son of school headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie), from season 1.

“Eric and Adam, I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs? Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season 3, won’t you,” teases Petrie in the tongue-in-cheek video announcing the renewal.

In addition to Anderson, Butterfield, Mackey etc., “Sex Education” stars Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Tanya Reynolds. The show was created by Laurie Nunn who executive produces alongside Jamie Campbell. The U.K.’s Eleven is the production company behind the show. “Sex Education” is also exec produced by Ben Taylor, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace.

According to Netflix, season 1 of “Sex Education” was among its most popular originals at the time, garnering 40 million member views worldwide within the first four weeks of its release.