×

Seventh Democratic Debate Draws 7.3 Million Viewers on CNN, Beating Previous Two

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, looks to answer a question as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks and former Vice President Joe Biden watches, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, IowaElection 2020 Debate, Des Moines, USA - 14 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucus drew more viewers for CNN than the previous two sparring sessions.

Tuesday night’s debate scored 7.3 million viewers for CNN. In the key adults 25-54 demo, 2.1 million tuned in, while the debate peaked with just under 8 million total viewers  on TV from 9:30-9:45 p.m. That viewership number narrowly tops the last PBS and Politico debate which drew 6 million total viewers, and the MSNBC debate before that which drew 6.5 million.

None of the Democratic debates thus far in this cycle have come near to the 24 million viewership figure posted by Donald Trump’s first debate on Fox News in August of 2015. The most watched debate from this cycle to date was the very first on NBC which drew 15.3 million total viewers, while the Democratic debate record to beat is the 15.7 million who tuned in for the CNN debate from the 2016 election cycle between Bernie Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

The debate was co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. Following Sen. Cory Booker’s exit, the candidates who took to the stage were former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Last night’s debate was moderated by Wolf Blitzer, Abby Phillip, and Brianne Pfannenstiel. CNN’s live stream of the debate saw 4.0 million live starts across all off CNN’s platforms.

More TV

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Seventh Democratic Debate Draws 7.3 Million Viewers on CNN, Beating Previous Two

    The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucus drew more viewers for CNN than the previous two sparring sessions. Tuesday night’s debate scored 7.3 million viewers for CNN. In the key adults 25-54 demo, 2.1 million tuned in, while the debate peaked with just under 8 million total viewers  on TV from 9:30-9:45 p.m. That [...]

  • Issa Rae

    Issa Rae Reflects on Oscar Snub Response, Previews 'Insecure' Season 4

    Issa Rae made recent headlines for her reaction to the lack of women represented in the list of directors nominated for Oscars this year, but she’s not focused on that. “John Cho and I were told to just banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded, so that was my banter. I didn’t lie. I [...]

  • Cris Abrego Endemol Shine North America

    Listen: Endemol Shine's Cris Abrego on Embracing TV for the Americas

    Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego knew he wanted to find a way to do business in Mexico after he became the solo CEO of the company in late 2016. Abrego had a sense that the TV market in Mexico was changing and expanding almost as quickly as it has north of the border. [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo77th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Cynthia Erivo Responds to Stephen King's Tweets About Diversity in Art

    Just a day after Stephen King came under fire for Tweeting that he “would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong” in response to this year’s Oscar nominees not being inclusive for women or people of color, HBO presented a panel for [...]

  • Photo by Atiba Jefferson. Background photo

    Apple TV Plus Lands 'Beastie Boys Story' Documentary From Spike Jonze

    Apple TV Plus has nabbed rights to “Beastie Boys Story,” a documentary about the legendary rap trio produced by Spike Jonze. The movie features Beastie Boys Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond discussing the group’s 40-year friendship and rise to fame as hip-hop exploded in the late 1980s. The movie billed as a “live” documentary was [...]

  • Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    How 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Pulled Off Its Ezra Miller Cameo

    The “Arrowverse” saved its biggest surprises for the final two hours: TV’s Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) met big-screen Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller). But that wasn’t all, as the five-hour event concluded with the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), whose Green Arrow kicked off the DC franchise on the CW, and [...]

  • Josh Gad Beauty and the Beast

    Josh Gad on How His 'Avenue 5' Character Is Inspired by Elizabeth Holmes

    Armando Iannucci’s new HBO comedy “Avenue 5” is setting out to depict what the world will look like in 40 years with the “evolution or deevolution, as it were, of entpreneurs,” series star Josh Gad said at the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show on Wednesday. Gad’s character, Herman Judd, is one [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad