Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne Reteam With ‘Neighbors’ Director for Apple Comedy Series ‘Platonic’

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are attached to star in a new comedy series that has been ordered at Apple, Variety has learned.

Titled “Platonic,” the half-hour series will see the pair reunite with Nick Stoller, who directed them in both of the “Neighbors” films and also worked on the screenplay of the sequel. The show has received a 10-episode order.

“Platonic” explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

Stoller co-wrote the series and will also direct and executive produce. Francesca Delbanco, who co-created the Netflix series “Friends from College” with Stoller, is also a co-writer and executive producer on “Platonic.” Rogen and Byrne will executive produce as well along with Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions. Sony Pictures Television will produce, with Stoller currently under an overall deal at the studio.

This marks the second Apple project for Byrne, who is also attached to star in the 1980s aerobics dramedy “Physical” at the streamer. In addition to her work on the “Neighbors” films, she is known for starring roles in films like “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” and “Instant Family.” She previously appeared on the FX series “Damages,” for which she was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmys.

She is repped by CAA and RGM Artist Group.

Rogen will make his return to being a series regular with “Platonic.” His early breakout roles came when he starred on shows like “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared.” He has since gone on to a very successful film career, starring in comedy projects like “The 40 Year Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express,” and “The Interview.” He has also expanded into producing, currently executive producing series such as “The Boys” at Amazon and “Black Monday” at Showtime.

He is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment.

Beyond the “Neighbors” movies, Stoller’s feature directing credits include “The Five Year Engagement,” “Get Him to the Greek,” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” He is a credited writer on the first two films while also having written films such as “Sex Tape,” “Muppets Most Wanted,” and “Night School.”

He is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.