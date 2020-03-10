Seth Meyers, Rachele Lynn NBC Pilot ‘Crazy For You’ Casts Four

×

CREDIT: Theo and Juliet Photography/UTA/Rex/Shutterstock

NBC’s Rachele Lynn and Seth Meyers pilot “Crazy For You” has found its cast.

The single-camera comedy has tapped Shelley Hennig as the main character, as well as Alice Lee, Tiana Okoye and Nick Cafero in series regular roles.

“Crazy For You” revolves around Daisy (Hennig) who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture.

Hennig’s Daisy is described as a sweet and charming assistant at a publishing company. Her previous TV credits include MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and “Days of Our Lives.” On the film front, her biggest credits are on a pair of horror films in the form of “Unfriended” and “Ouija.”

Lee joins the cast to play Emma, Daisy’s organized and ambitious co-worker. This would be Lee’s second NBC series in the last year, as she currently stars in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Her other credits include “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon” on the film front.

Okoye is the third actor who has been cast in “Crazy For You,” playing Tasha, one of Daisy’s best friends. Her previous credits include “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” “The Good Place,” and “Nancy Drew.” She is represented by UTA and Rise Management.

Finally, Cafero has been cast to play Ethan, Emma’s boyfriend and a genuinely nice guy. He is repped by KMR Talent and Rachel Heffler of Brillstein Entertainment Partners. His previous TV credits include “The Office” and “Black-ish.”

The pilot has “Saturday Night Live” producer and “Silicon Valley” writer Lynn in place to write and co-executive produce. The Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions project counts Meyers, Lorne Michaels and Mike Shoemaker among its EPs. Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and Jason Carden are all on board as non-writing exec producers.

