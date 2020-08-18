Seth Meyers Will Return NBC’s ‘Late Night’ to Studio

Seth Meyers will join the parade of late-night hosts trying to bring their programs back to more typical production surroundings by moving NBC’s “Late Night” to a studio setting next week.

The host informed his viewers on Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night” that he would stop holding forth from a makeshift perch he calls “Captain’s Quarters” at the end of this week. It was not immediately clear if Meyers would resume broadcasting from a studio next week, or take a brief hiatus while production shifts.

Others have moved out of home-based studios or garages and returned to more familiar trappings. Both of CBS’ late night shows, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” have been in less ramshackle facilities since last week. Corden is holding forth from a retooled production facility in Television City while Colbert appears to be ensconced in some room that is part of his regular Ed Sullivan Theater facility. Conan O’Brien has moved his “Conan” on TBS to a small Los Angeles theater, while Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight” has been back at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza facility for several weeks.

All of TV’s late-night programs had to devise workarounds on the fly earlier this year as the pandemic forced them to scuttle producing the show from their home theaters. Most of the hosts are holding forth with limited crew, some smattering of musical help on the scene, and guests who continue to visit through the help of videoconferencing technology.