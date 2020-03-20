Seth Meyers Plans New ‘Closer Look’ Segments Via YouTube

Seth Meyers is jumping back in the pool with the other late-night hosts working to get content out to fans while the coronavirus epidemic makes traditional late-night shows difficult to produce.

NBC said Meyers will be recording new “Closer Look” segments from his home, and will release them via his program’s YouTube channel. The commentary segments are the signature piece of the comedian’s “Late Night.”

It’s the latest example of the nation’s various late-night programs trying to move forward at a time when doing so is more difficult. The shows often rely on live audiences to fuel the atmosphere and energy of their broadcasts.

“Late Night” producers often make the “Closer Look” segments available via Twitter and other social-media channels.