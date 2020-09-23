Seth Meyers Gets ‘Closer Look’ for Live October Primetime Special

Seth Meyers is taking a brief sojourn from late night to primetime.

The “Late Night” host will lead a half-hour special based on his show’s signature “Closer Look” segment that will air Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m., just as the nation focuses more intently on the looming 2020 presidential election. “Closer Look Thursday” will air live from Studio 8G in NBC’s Rockefeller Center headquarters in New York.

Meyers’ “Closer Look” weaves analysis, jokes, outtakes from news reports and clever graphics into a minutes-long vignette that examines the news of the day and often provides a weightier counterpart to some of late-night TV’s regular humor. NBC expects the special to “dissect the events of the day, up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as America begins to cast its vote.”

The host has been in a similar position in the past. He has helped lead primetime half-hours based on the “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live,” which NBC has aired several times in the leadup to important political elections.

Airing the “Closer Look” special will continue NBC’s work to emphasize Meyers’ brand of humor, which is tied more directly to current events and politics than its main time-slot rival, “The Late Late Show” on CBS, or the program’s NBC lead-in, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Both of those shows focus more heavily on sketches and bits with guests. Meyers recently returned “Late Night” to studio production after spending several weeks delivering a late-night program produced remotely.

“Closer Look Thursday,” from Universal Television and Broadway Video, will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.