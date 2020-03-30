‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Returns Monday With Bernie Sanders Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Add Seth Meyers to the list of late-night hosts who are returning to the air from home as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic carries on. NBC is set to announce that “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return on Monday night featuring a remote interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Late Night” will follow that up on Tuesday with Meyers interviewing Sen. Elizabeth Warren via remote means.

For the foreseeable future, “Late Night” will air with a hybrid mix of new at-home segments, remote interviews and previously aired material.

Meyers has already been taping topical videos, including signature segments like “A Closer Look” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” from home and shared on social media. His first “A Closer Look” video, posted a week ago, already has 4.2 million views.

“We went back to work (ish) this week with three ‘Closer Looks,’ two monologues and a ‘Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,'” Meyers wrote on Twitter. “While it was way lonelier than doing a show surrounded by our staff, it was still amazing what they did from afar.”

As Meyers noted, the production levels improved throughout the week, from an “echoey hallway sound” on Monday to microphone, lights and a classy bookcase backdrop by Wednesday. The Tuesday night video featured Fred Armisen and the 8G Band performing the “Late Night” theme song remotely, and the Thursday video featured a dog bark.

“Late Night” last aired an original in-studio episode on March 11, and returns just as NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has also started airing hybrid episodes, featuring Fallon’s “At Home Edition” segments combined with moments from previous episodes.

Also back this week with shows produced remotely from the hosts’ homes: ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (moving Kimmel’s “minilogues” and interviews, which had been seen on social media, back to air); CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (which was already including new opens in front of repeat episodes); Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Real Time with Bill Maher”; TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “Conan”; and Showtime’s “Desus and Mero.”