Seth MacFarlane Developing ‘The Winds of War’ Limited Series With UCP

Seth MacFarlane has set up his first project under the bumper overall deal he signed with NBCUniversal Content Studios earlier this year.

The “Family Guy” and “American Dad” creator is developing a limited series called “The Winds of War” (working title), based on Herman Wouk’s novels “The Winds of War” and “War and Remembrance.”

The project hails from UCP, a division Universal Studio Group, and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions banner.

It is described as telling the epic story of one American family’s turbulent voyage across the continents and across the years that spanned the Second World War.

MacFarlane will write and executive produce the project, which is being shopped around to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, alongside Seth Fisher.

“I can’t think of a more exciting project with which to launch my creative partnership with UCP than Herman Wouk’s ‘The Winds of War.; I’ve been a devoted fan of Wouk’s WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today,” said MacFarlane. “In my very first meeting with Dawn Olmstead, we connected over this project — I learned that she herself comes from a Naval family — and to bring it to fruition under her stewardship and that of her UCP team will be a perfect fit for all. We can’t wait to get started.”

Fuzzy Door’s Erica Huggins is also on board as an EP.

“We are thrilled to announce ‘The Winds of War’ as the first of many projects we are developing with Fuzzy Door. This is an epic story of valor, perseverance, survival and family that will be retold through a current lens,” added Olmstead, the UCP president. “I’m very excited about our partnership with Seth as he looks to expand his oeuvre in the next phase of his career.”

The Hollywood Reported first reported the news.