‘Servant’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

“Servant” has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Season 2 of the series will drop on Apple TV Plus on Jan. 15, with new episodes dropping weekly. The 10-episode second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed. The series also stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint.

“With Leanne, it’s an ongoing reveal,” series creator Tony Basgallop said in an interview with Variety in January. “We don’t fully understand who she is and where she comes from, and her interpretation of who she is and where she comes from may not necessarily be the correct version.”

This is the latest Apple original series to score an early renewal. The alternate history space race drama “For All Mankind” was picked up for a third season just last week ahead of its Season 2 debut in February.

“Servant” was created by Basgallop. He also executive produces along with M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey also serve as executive producers.

This is also not the first time “Servant” has been given an early renewal. The show was renewed for a second season ahead of the Season 1 premiere, which took place shortly after the launch of Apple TV Plus last November. The streamer previously gave early renewals to shows like “See” and “Dickinson.” Its flagship drama, “The Morning Show,” was originally ordered for two seasons when it was first announced, with production ongoing on Season 2.