Series Mania Canceled After New French Government Coronavirus Restrictions

France’s Series Mania, one of Europe’s biggest TV Festivals, has been canceled following new French government coronavirus health restrictions.

“Series Mania attracts 80,000 festival attendees and 3,000 industry professionals every year. Given the French government’s ban of meetings of over 1,000 people and numerous restrictions on the travel of French and international delegates, we’ve decided to cancel the event,” Series Mania president Rodolphe Belmer announced Tuesday.

Xavier Bertrand, president of Frances Hauts-de-France region where the festival takes place said that he had every confidence in a 2021 edition in Lille – confirmation that the festival will nit take place later this year.

Series Mania’s canning adds to that of SXSW in the US. and MipTV and Canneseries in France and will inevitably raise further speculation as to whether May’s Cannes Festival, the biggest movie meet of all, will go ahead and, if so, under what conditions.