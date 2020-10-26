Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Unveils First Trailer Starring Christian Serratos

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming biographical drama “Selena: The Series,” about the beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, set to release Dec. 4.

Christian Serratos (“The Walking Dead”) will play the late artist, while Madison Taylor Baez will play a young Selena. Produced by Campanario Entertainment and created by Moisés Zamora, the series features Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella Samora; Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham Quintanilla; Gabriel Chavarria as her brother, A.B. Quintanilla; and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

The series chronicles the renowned Mexican American singer’s childhood and rapid rise to fame amid personal sacrifices and challenges. Netflix previously revealed a black-and-white teaser trailer, which depicts Selena performing her classic “Como La Flor” on stage, with a voiceover from her father, who says, “Do you trust your father? If you keep practicing, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch. And when I see you on that stage, I still the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

Selena, remembered as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, at 23 years old. Her album “Selena Live!” won a Grammy in 1994, and her posthumous album “Dreaming of You” debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first Latin artist to do so. In her 1997 breakout role, Jennifer Lopez portrayed the singer in the biographical drama film “Selena.”

When the series was announced in late 2018, Suzette Quintanilla said, “Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil and David Fernandez Jr., will also appear in the series.

Watch the trailer below.