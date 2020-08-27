Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Come and get it — Selena Gomez’s “Selena + Chef” is returning for a second season on HBO Max.

The quarantine cooking show features the multihyphenate celebrity whipping up meals while confined to her home, and included in this season recipes for Baja-style fried rice, buttermilk fried chicken, fried gnocchi and meatballs with brown butter sauce, and pan seared Branzino with spiced tomato-coconut sauce, among other dishes.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn,” said Gomez. “I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season.”

The upcoming season will feature more all-star chefs who will guide Gomez — remotely, via video conference — through new recipes and cooking techniques. Each episode highlights a different food-related charity.

“We are thrilled to continue the culinary fun of watching Selena in the kitchen on HBO Max,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “From her chemistry with each master chef to those colorful knives in the first season, we can’t wait to see what delicious surprises she has in store for season two.”

The 10-episode unscripted series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions alongside exec producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). This is the second collaboration between Gomez and IPC’s Holzman and Saidman following “Living Undocumented,” exec produced and directed by Saidman.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in the kitchen with Selena and HBO Max for another entertaining and delightful season of this unscripted, unrehearsed and very unpredictable culinary adventure,” said Saidman.

Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, Ziffren Brittenham LLP.