Second Presidential Debate Will Go ‘Virtual,’ With Candidates in Remote Locations

President Donald Trump indicated he would not take part in a revamped second presidential debate between himself and Democratic candidate Joe Biden after organizers said Thursday that the event will be “virtual,” with the two participants holding forth from separate remote locations.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said to Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo during an appearance on her program Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign said in a statement that the former Vice President “looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” even during a virtual event.

The debate’s “town hall” format will remain in place, the Commission on Presidential Debates said Thursday, with the moderator, Steve Scully, staying at the event’s original location, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

Trump was discharged earlier this week from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated for symptoms related to coronavirus. While doctors have said his symptoms have improved, there have been many questions about his health and several White House and government officials have also confirmed infection with the contagion in recent days, including Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, and a handful of Republican senators.

The Commission said the new measures were put in place “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.” The event is scheduled for October 15, 2020. New practices were evident last night during the Commission’s vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, where plexiglass shields were placed on stage between the two seated candidates.

The first debate between Trump and Biden was a fiery, unruly affair, with the president interrupting his rival on multiple occasions and Biden calling Trump “a clown,” among other epithets. Since Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus, the two candidates have expressed different attitudes toward taking part in a second event, with Trump eager to do so despite his infection and Biden signaling more wariness.

There is precedent for a remote debate. In 1960, a debate between Democratic candidate John F. Kennedy and Republican hopeful Richard M. Nixon was held with Kennedy in a New York TV studio and with Nixon in Los Angeles.