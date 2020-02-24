Seann William Scott Boards Fox Mockumentary Pilot ‘This Country’

×

Seann William Scott has signed on to the half-hour Fox pilot based on the British comedy series “This Country.”

The American version follows a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings.

Scott will play Father Joe, a recent transplant from Minneapolis who is doing the best he can with what he’s got. Father Joe is a community leader in the town of Flatch, Ohio, and a father figure to Shrub and Kelly. He tries really hard to remain calm and although these two often test his patience, he is resolved to stay an optimist and a role model.

Scott stays in the Fox fold with the casting, as he joined the network’s series adaptation of “Lethal Weapon” in the show’s third season after series co-lead Clayne Crawford was fired. That marked the first series regular role of Scott’s career. He is primarily known for his film work, having starred in projects like multiple entries in the “American Pie” franchise, “Role Models,” “Super Troopers 2,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and the recent Blumhouse release “Bloodline.”

He is is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

The American version of “This Country” hails from writer Jenny Bicks, who will also executive produce under Perkins Street Productions banner. Paul Feig is attached to direct the pilot in addition to executive producing via Feigco Entertainment. Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios will also executive produce along with Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, the creators of the original series. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will co-executive produce, with Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason producing. Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, and Fox Entertainment will produce. Bicks is currently under an overall deal with Lionsgate TV while Feig has a first-look deal with the studio.

