Scout Productions Launches Documentary Division Headed by Joel Chiodi

Scout Productions is extending its unscripted programming slate with the launch of a new documentary division.

Joel Chiodi, Scout Productions’ senior vice president of strategic development, will oversee day to day development and production of the division. He will report to Scout’s chief creative officer, Rob Eric.

Scout has already set two documentary projects under the new division. The first is “Equal” at HBO Max, a four-part docuseries chronicling the fight for LGBTQ rights pre-Stonewall. The other is “Get Real” at Quibi, a series that examines the 30-year history of reality television.

“Digging into the legacy and history of ‘Equal’ has inspired us to return to our roots,” said Scout co-founder Michael Williams. “Scout’s authentic, point-of-view storytelling is a perfect fit for the documentary space whether we are talking about the world of music or taking a closer look at the history of our collective obsession with reality TV.”

The company is also developing other documentary projects, including: a music-focused project from Ian Bonhote, his producing partner Andee Ryder, Peter Ettedgui, and the team at Misfits Entertainment; a look at the candy industry; a deep-dive into the self-help world with investigative journalist Nile Cappello; and a project from director Tommy Avallone.

“Whether it’s the ‘heroes’ featured on ‘Queer Eye’ or the changemakers that led the charge in the Stonewall Riots, Scout’s unique form of storytelling sheds light on the real-life stories of people not typically seen on TV,” said Chiodi. “We are excited to expand our unscripted content into a documentary slate that uncovers the people who make the world a brighter, better place and continue to deliver premiere content to our partners and, most importantly, our fans.”

Scout Productions is repped by WME.