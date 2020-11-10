Warner Bros. Communications Executive Scott Rowe to Exit After 27 Years

Scott Rowe, a longtime communications executive for Warner Bros. TV Group, is exiting the studio after nearly 30 years.

Rowe’s post as senior VP of communications and domestic market has been eliminated as part of the broader restructuring and downsizing that has transformed the storied studio and its WarnerMedia parent company. The depth of the changes at Warner Bros., once Hollywood’s undisputed leader in film and TV production, have been jarring to entertainment industry veterans.

Rowe joined Warner Bros. in early 1994 after seven years with Fox, starting out as manager of publicity for the Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution syndication unit. He steadily rose through the ranks and added marketing duties in addition to PR and communications on behalf of various WBTV units. He worked closely with longtime WBTV marketing chief Lisa Gregorian, whose departure amid the restructuring was confirmed Monday.

Among the many WBTV shows that Rowe worked on over his long tenure were “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Extra,” “The Real,” “TMZ,” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” to name a few, as well as the syndication runs of “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and many others.

In recent years, Rowe became active with Promax, co-hosting presentations at the marketing trade org’s annual conference in New York and Los Angeles and at its Station Summit event in Las Vegas.

Rowe is highly respected among reporters who cover television for his no-nonsense style, deep knowledge of the industry and quirky sense of humor. As he closes the WB chapter of his career, Rowe reflected on his long run.

“I am eternally grateful for the nearly three decades of experiences, challenges and successes at Warner Bros., and especially for all of the people with whom I have had the incredible fortune to work — colleagues, clients, media, mentors and others,” Rowe said. “We’ve learned a lot, laughed a lot and I will miss them a lot, but I’m really excited to discover what comes next in my career. And, while I’ve written it hundreds of times in quotes for others, I can honestly say that for the next little while I am most looking forward to spending time with my amazing family.”