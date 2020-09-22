‘Schitt’s Creek’ to Launch in National Syndication Following Emmys Sweep

The “Schitt’s” sweep keeps on coming, with the fan-favorite comedy now airing pretty much everywhere, following the cult comedy’s Emmys domination this past weekend.

“Schitt’s Creek” will launch into national syndication across U.S. broadcast markets starting on Sept. 28, Variety has learned. Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury owns the domestic broadcast rights to the series.

The syndication deal was first announced last fall, but the timing of the syndicated launch could not be more fitting, given “Schitt’s Creek’s” performance at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning all of the top comedy awards and making history as the first series — comedy or drama — to win all categories in its field, including outstanding comedy. The show also broke the record for the most wins for a comedy show in one given year.

“What begins as a fish-out-of-water story quickly develops into a nuanced love letter to family, delivered with warmth, humanity and perfect comedic timing. With a gifted cast and whip-smart writing, it’s easy to see why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ appeals to Emmy voters, critics and viewers, and has built a loyal and passionate fan base,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement. “We are excited to bring the Emmy Award-winning series to broadcast television stations and introduce the iconic Rose family to a new audience.”

“Schitt’s Creek” first began airing in Canada, before making its way to U.S. audiences on Pop TV. When Pop TV made a streaming deal with Netflix, the show found new life — and millions of eyeballs. Nothing about “Schitt’s Creek” has been typical in the world of television: ratings for the show grew each season, and the comedy garnered award buzz toward the end of its run.

Always a critical darling, “Schitt’s Creek” was first nominated at the Emmys in 2019, before winning big at the 2020 awards, giving veteran comedy actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara the first acting Emmys of their careers, winning for lead actor and actress in a comedy, respectively. Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy won in the supporting comedy categories, and the younger Levy — who ran the series — also took home trophies for writing and co-directing. Including the Creative Arts Emmys, “Schitt’s Creek” won a total of nine Emmys this past week.

Despite the late-found and blossoming success of the show, which follows an affluent family forced to live in a small-town motel after losing everything, Levy decided to end the series after its sixth season.

With the syndication deal, “Schitt’s Creek” will now be airing in broadcast syndication, on cable TV and numerous streaming platforms.

ViacomCBS announced on Monday — the day after the Emmys — that Pop TV’s sister network Comedy Central will air all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” beginning on Oct. 2, with the cabler scheduling five episodes per week. Netflix, which already carries the first five seasons of the series, will begin streaming that sixth and final season on Oct. 7. And, the first five seasons of the show are currently available on CW Seed, with Season 6 launching on the free service on Oct. 7.