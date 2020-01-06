What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season Premieres, ‘The Outsider’ Debuts on HBO

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Schitt’s Creek” kicks off its final season on Pop, and the Stephen King adaptation “The Outsider” premieres on HBO.

“The Bachelor,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Pilot Pete Weber takes the “The Bachelor” hot seat as the dating show returns for season 24 this week. Weber was recently a standout on the Hannah Brown season of “The Bachelorette,” so expect plenty more hearts to take flight this time around.

“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The breakout comedy airs its sixth and final season premiere this week. Tune in to see the Rose family (Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy) up to their usual high jinks in the unfortunately named town.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” NBC, Tuesday 10 p.m.

Expect plenty of song and dance from this new NBC show which follows Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs.

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.

The highly anticipated adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling crime novel “The Bone Collector” premieres this week, with Russel Hornsby starring as the titular former NYPD detective and forensic genius.

“The Outsider,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

This adaptation of Stephen King’s novel stars the enticing trio of Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bateman, and delves into a seemingly straightforward investigation of the gruesome murder of a local boy, which leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real.