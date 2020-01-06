×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season Premieres, ‘The Outsider’ Debuts on HBO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by C Kalohoridis/Cbc/ITV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9333233bt)S4 Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy"Schitt's Creek" (Season 4) TV Series - 2018
CREDIT: C Kalohoridis/Cbc/ITV/Kobal/REX/

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Schitt’s Creek” kicks off its final season on Pop, and the Stephen King adaptation “The Outsider” premieres on HBO.

The Bachelor,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Pilot Pete Weber takes the “The Bachelor” hot seat as the dating show returns for season 24 this week. Weber was recently a standout on the Hannah Brown season of “The Bachelorette,” so expect plenty more hearts to take flight this time around.

“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The breakout comedy airs its sixth and final season premiere this week. Tune in to see the Rose family (Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy) up to their usual high jinks in the unfortunately named town.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” NBC, Tuesday 10 p.m.

Expect plenty of song and dance from this new NBC show which follows Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs.

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.

The highly anticipated adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling crime novel “The Bone Collector” premieres this week, with Russel Hornsby starring as the titular former NYPD detective and forensic genius.

“The Outsider,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

This adaptation of Stephen King’s novel stars the enticing trio of Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bateman, and delves into a seemingly straightforward investigation of the gruesome murder of a local boy, which leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real.

More TV

  • TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down on

    TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down on Previous Years in Early Numbers

    Ricky Gervais returned to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time last night, but the awards show appears to have slipped in the TV ratings versus previous years. Last night’s awards ceremony drew 14.76 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 19-49 according to early Nielsen estimates. That’s down roughly 6% in total [...]

  • Josie Totah30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    'Saved by the Bell' Revival at Peacock Casts Josie Totah in Lead Role

    The “Saved by the Bell” revival has found its lead. Josie Totah, who previously starred in Mindy Kaling’s short-lived “Champions” series at NBC, has been cast to lead the series in the works at Peacock. The forthcoming NBCU streamer, set to launch in April, announced the revival back in Sept. 2019, along with the news [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by

    Brits Hail 'Incredible' and 'Fabulous' Night of Golden Globes Victories

    U.K. broadcasters and producers have toasted the success of British talent at the Golden Globes. With numerous wins on Sunday night, including multiple victories for Sam Mendes’ WWI movie “1917,” and TV series “Succession” and “Fleabag,” the Brits featured heavily in the roster of winners. Other British winners on the night included Taron Egerton, who [...]

  • Stephen Merchant

    Amazon, BBC Team For ‘The Offenders’ Series From Stephen Merchant, Elgin James

    The BBC and Amazon Studios are teaming on a series from Stephen Merchant, co-creator of “The Office,” and Elgin James, co-creator of “Mayans M.C.” With a working title of “The Offenders,” the six-part series will follow a group of seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced to together to complete a community [...]

  • Brad Pitt Golden Globes

    Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” along with HBO’s “Succession” and “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners on Sunday night at the Golden Globes. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s ode to the movie industry, led the way on the film front, nabbing three awards for best motion picture — [...]

  • Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises 2020

    Golden Globes: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    It was bound to be an unpredictable night when Ricky Gervais stepped onstage to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, but the shock didn’t stop at responses to his jokes. The first big surprise of the night came right at the top of the show with the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad