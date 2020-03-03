‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Joins ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ Stephen King Series at Epix

×

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Emily Hampshire, best known for playing the motel clerk in “Schitt’s Creek,” has been cast in a forthcoming Epix series.

She will join Adrien Brody in “Jerusalem’s Lot,” a drama based on the Stephen King story set in the 1850s, which received a series order late last year.

“Jerusalem’s Lot” follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire will play Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

Other than “Schitt’s,” Hampshire will also be seen in Sam Raimi’s Quibi series “50 States of Fright,” as well as the thriller feature “Home.” She is repped by Atlas Artists, Paradigm, Creative Drive Artists, K. L. Benzakein Talent and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

“Jerusalem’s Lot” begins production in May 2020, with an eye towards a Fall 2020 debut. It is executive produced by Donald De Line, whose previous credits include “Ready Player One” and “Wayward Pines.” Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi serve as executive producers and showrunners. “Jerusalem’s Lot” is the first series to emerge from the network’s in-house shingle Epix Productions.

Deadline first reported the news.

