‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Cast as Lead in AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F— Himself’

“Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy has been cast as the lead in AMC’s upcoming series “Kevin Can F— Himself.”

The dark comedy centers around Murphy’s Allison, Kevin’s wife, who escapes her confines and discovers her rage.

“Kevin Can F– Himself” probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The series is said to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes and forces the world to let her take the lead.

“Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong’s genius vision,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Cracking open the conventions of the ‘classic’ American sitcom to expose what’s swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC.”

The series hails from Rashida Jones, who acts as an executive producer, and creator Valerie Armstrong, known for her work on “Lodge 49.” Armstrong, Jones and Will McCormack are exec producing through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio is the showrunner and executive producer on the show, which received a 10 hour-long episode order from the cabler.

Murphy is of course best known for playing Alexis Rose in “Schitt’s Creek,” starring alongside Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, and Catherine O’Hara. She is represented by Gersh and The Gary Goddard Agency.