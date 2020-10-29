‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rises, as Season 6 Floods Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 List at No. 1

For Netflix subscribers, this “Schitt” don’t stink. A week after “Schitt’s Creek” dominated the Emmy Awards, taking home the outstanding comedy prize and eight other awards, more viewers flocked to check the Canadian comedy out, according to Nielsen data.

As a result, “Schitt’s Creek” shot to No. 1 on Nielsen’s list of top 10 most-streamed shows in the U.S. for the week of Sept. 28. The show immediately made it to the previous week’s chart, for the week of Sept. 21, but the dam burst the following week.

That’s likely due to the surprise drop of “Schitt’s Creek’s” sixth and final season on Oct. 3. Originally slated for Oct. 7, the upload came early and caused a frenzy among fans. Viewers’ Season 6 binge will likely spill into the next chart as well.

Viewers watched “Schitt’s Creek” for a total of 968 million total minutes between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, placing it tops.

The week’s top four streamed programs were all Netflix acquisitions: Besides “Schitt’s Creek” (from Pop TV and CBC), “The Office” (NBC) was No. 2, followed by “The Blacklist” (NBC) at No. 3 and “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC) at No. 4.

After two weeks in the top spot, Netflix’s “Ratched” slid to No. 5, still making it the most-viewed streaming original for the week. New to the chart, and in the No. 6 slot, was Netflix’s new true crime documentary “American Murder: The Family Next Door,” which dropped on Sept. 30.

Amazon’s “The Boys” remains the only non-Netflix program on the chart, coming in at No. 7.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own detailed streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen factors in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its top 10 streaming measurements.

Here is this week’s top 10:

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 968 minutes (millions)

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 929 minutes (millions)

“The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 852 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 852 minutes (millions)

“Ratched” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 791 minutes (millions)

“American Murder: The Family Next Door” (Netflix) (1 episode) – 778 minutes (millions)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) (15 episodes) – 655 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 604 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 584 minutes (millions)

“Enola Holmes” (Netflix) (1 episode) – 573 minutes (millions)