‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alum Noah Reid Among Four Cast in Amazon Series ‘Outer Range’

The upcoming Amazon series “Outer Range” has rounded out its main cast.

Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, and Isabel Arraiza have all been cast in the series, Variety has learned. They join previously announced cast members Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, and Imogen Poots.

“Outer Range” centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Pullman is set to take on the role of Rhett Abbott, the family’s younger, more rebellious son. He never thought much past his ambition to become a championship bull rider — until a shocking event, and a girl just returned to town, push him to reconsider everything he thought he knew.

Pullman will next be seen in the film “Top Gun: Maverick” opposite Tom Cruise. His previous credits include the Hulu limited series “Catch-22” and features such as “Them That Follow” and “Bad Times as the El Royale.” He is repped by ICM and Anonymous Content.

Reid will portray Billy Tillerson, the youngest of the three Tillerson brothers. Ethereal and unsettling, Billy sings often, his heart pouring over, like an inner tide of something he can’t hold back.

Reid is best known for his breakout role on the Emmy-winning comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.” During Season 4 of the show, his cover of Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” peaked at number three on the iTunes Canada charts. His other TV credits include “House of Lies,” “The Firm,” and “Rookie Blue.” He is repped by GGA and Circle of Confusion.

Sipos will take on the role of Luke Tillerson. Arch-rival to the neighboring Abbotts, Luke runs the day-to-day business of his family’s sprawling ranching operation. His ruthless competitive streak turns vengeful and toxic when there is a sudden turn of events for his family.

Sipos previously played Adam Strange in the DC Comics Syfy series “Krypton.” He also had a leading role in The CW’s “Melrose Place.” His film credits include “Final Destination 3,” “Rampage,” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D.” He is repped by The Characters and Mosaic.

Arraiza is set to play Maria Olivares. Maria went to high school with Rhett. Now she’s back from college, unexpectedly, and looking for more than just a fresh start.

Arraiza has previously starred in the shows “The Oath” and “Pearson.” She will next be seen in the film “Little Things.” She is repped by Gersh and Circle of Confusion.

Brian Watkins created “Outer Range” and serves as executive producer. Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment also executive produce for Amazon Studios. The series falls under Plan B’s overall deal with Amazon.