‘Schitt’s Creek’ Heads to Comedy Central, Final Season Gets Netflix Premiere Date

There’s never been a better time to binge “Schitt’s Creek.”

Fresh off of the show’s historic night at the Emmy Awards, the final season is not only heading to Netflix, but the whole series will air on Comedy Central as well.

Comedy Central will air all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek” beginning Oct. 2, in a hardly surprising move given that fellow ViacomCBS property Pop TV aired the series in the U.S. The show’s Comedy Central schedule is pretty intense, as the cabler has scheduled five episodes per week every Friday.

Netflix, which already carries the first five seasons, will stream the final season starting Oct. 7.

The sixth season of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” ended in April of this year. Creator Daniel Levy stars in the show alongside his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. Its plot centers around an affluent family forced to live in a small-town motel after losing everything they own — except their designer clothes, of course.

The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020

Though the show was Emmy-nominated during its fifth season, it dominated this year’s awards with a total of nine wins out of the 15 nominations it received for its final season. It made history by sweeping all the major comedy categories, including the award for outstanding comedy series.

Eugene Levy and O’Hara both took home their first-ever acting Emmys as well. Both stars had previously won in writing categories, but “Schitt’s Creek” nabbed the pair the awards for lead actor and actress in a comedy series. Daniel Levy and Murphy took home the supporting actor and actress awards. Daniel Levy also won for writing and co-directing.

The show’s ratings grew with each season, but Daniel Levy said Season 6 felt like the right time to bring it to an end, despite the widespread success.

Pop TV’s deal with Netflix brought “Schitt’s Creek” to new fans over the course of its later seasons. It was the second-most-watched show acquired by Netflix in March this year.